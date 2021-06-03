Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Governor Abbott announces new food processing operation opening in Amarillo

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbot announced today that Cacique will open a new food processing operation in Amarillo.

Cacique is a leading privately owned hispanic foods company.

The project will create 187 new jobs and $88 million in capital investment.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held tomorrow for the new facility.

The CEO of Cacique says Amarillo is is a vibrant, thriving, and diverse melting pot of cultures, and they’re thrilled to become a part of the community.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections administrator accused of giving employees colon cleanser to drink
If you have any information on Sam's whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing...
Body found in Jasper motel room may be missing Houston 6-year-old
Big Sandy man killed trying to hold mattress in truck bed
3 killed including baby in Panola County head-on crash
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers

Latest News

Paxton Smith, Lake Highlands High School valedictorian, poses for a photo, Wednesday, June 2,...
Dallas HS valedictorian delivers abortion rights call, not approved speech
TJC vs. Niagara (Source: NJCAA)
TJC vs. Niagara
CROPS STILL STRUGGLING DESPITE RAIN
CROPS STILL STRUGGLING DESPITE RAIN
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 6-2-21 PART 3
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 6-2-21 PART 3
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 6-2-21 PART 2
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 6-2-21 PART 2