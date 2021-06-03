Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas Food Bank to hold produce distribution in Tyler on Friday

East Texas Food Bank
East Texas Food Bank
By Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank will be holding a drive-through produce distribution event in Tyler on Friday.

The event will take place at Lindsey Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event is open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. This is a drive-thru distribution and walk-ups will not be accepted.

Multiple households can carpool. If someone is unable to attend a distribution, they may send a note with a friend or family member to pick up food for them. The note must include their name, signature, and a statement that the individual is permitted to pick up food for you.

Any single car may not have more than three of these notes, so a maximum of four households can be served per vehicle.

