Caldwell student’s artwork featured in Tyler’s Beauty and the Box program

By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Justin Honore
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A student from Caldwell School designed a Tyler traffic signal box as part of the Beauty and The Box Program put on by the city.

Jabryn Carston designed the artwork using his preferred medium, colored pencils, and based the design on Black Power. He said he chose to draw Angela Davis because she’s a notable figure and affiliate of the Black Panther Movement and the Black Power Movement.

Jabryn knew the box would be on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard street, so he wanted to do something on black lives and black power, especially after the deaths of George Floyd, Brionna Taylor, and Ahmad Arbry. He wanted the takeaway from the box to be that despite everything that is going on for black people in this country, that black power still exists and black lives matter.

The box can be seen on US-271 and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

