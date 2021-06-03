Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
68th annual Tyler Area Builders Parade of Homes to showcase modern outdoor spaces, home designs

Modern design to farmhouse style will offer something for everyone.(KLTV/Jeff Chavez)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Jeff Chavez
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The Tyler Area Builders Parade of Homes is an opportunity each year for builders and subcontractors to show off their newest wares and the latest advances in home technology and design.

The 68th annual Parade of Homes kicks off this weekend. The public can view any or all of the 22 state-of-the-art homes beginning Saturday, and through June 13.

The homes range in style and design from New American Farmhouse to modern European. And according to one builder we spoke with, the pandemic has had an effect on this year’s design trends.

Curtis Clader, owner of Clader Homes, said, “One of the biggest trends is outdoor living. I’m assuming with everybody being stuck at their houses. We are seeing more people putting in swimming pools, speakers outdoors, TVs outdoors, putting up shades and window treatments outdoors. Everything is kind of focused on the outdoors.

Tickets can be purchased online at the TAB website. CLICK HERE

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Kingdom Life Academy and Tyler North Academy.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

