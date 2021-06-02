Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Woman charged after child’s body found in Jasper motel room

Theresa Balboa
Theresa Balboa((Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office))
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - A woman has been charged after the body of a child was found in a Jasper motel room.

According to KTRK in Houston, Theresa Balboa has been charged with tampering with evidence after a body believed to be that of a missing boy from Houston was found. Balboa is the girlfriend of Samuel Olson’s father.

Olson was reported missing on May 27, but authorities say he may have gone missing weeks ago, as no one in the child’s circle of family can agree upon the last time he was seen. KTRK reports an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip led police to the discovery of the body Tuesday night at a Best Western motel in Jasper. HPD Assistant Chief of Criminal Investigations Command Heather Morris said Jasper police contacted Balboa at the motel and eventually discovered the body of a young child. She was taken into custody and is in the Jasper County Jail.

KTRK says while Houston Police believe the body belongs to Samuel, medical examiners will determine whether it is the missing boy.

RELATED: Body found in Jasper motel room may be missing Houston 6-year-old

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections administrator accused of giving employees colon cleanser to drink
If you have any information on Sam's whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing...
Body found in Jasper motel room may be missing Houston 6-year-old
Big Sandy man killed trying to hold mattress in truck bed
3 killed including baby in Panola County head-on crash
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers

Latest News

The City of Nacogdoches will hold a special public forum for input on their developing...
WebXtra: Comprehensive plan forum
The City of Nacogdoches will hold a special public forum for input on their developing...
WebXtra: Nac Comprehensive Plan
Saturday, June 12, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in downtown Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches Blueberry Festival planning crew shares fun activities not to miss at event
Jessica Marable, Justin Marable, Alize Champion, and Justin McCoy
Police arrest 4 for alleged robberies in Marshall