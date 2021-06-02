Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Lack of local sunshine leads to stunted produce crops

East Texas has seen diminished produce crops due to an overall lack of sunshine.
East Texas has seen diminished produce crops due to an overall lack of sunshine.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Agriculture agents and produce vendors say there is a reason they are not seeing local produce available. No sunshine. Photosynthesis. Plants need sunshine to produce fruit or vegetables, and our weather has been dominated by rain and overcast skies for the past three weeks. An area ag agent warns that there are other dangers from continued rain saturating the ground as well.

