WebXtra: Lack of local sunshine leads to stunted produce crops

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Agriculture agents and produce vendors say there is a reason they are not seeing local produce available. No sunshine. Photosynthesis. Plants need sunshine to produce fruit or vegetables, and our weather has been dominated by rain and overcast skies for the past three weeks. An area ag agent warns that there are other dangers from continued rain saturating the ground as well.

