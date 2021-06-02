Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Comprehensive plan forum

The City of Nacogdoches will hold a special public forum for input on their developing...
The City of Nacogdoches will hold a special public forum for input on their developing Comprehensive Plan.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - When cities develop a long-term comprehensive plan they turn to its residents for input, says Nacogdoches city planner Alaina Chafin. She is encouraging residents and those who are patrons to the Oldest Town to attend one of two public forums schedule for Monday and Tuesday of next week. She spoke with Donna McCollum about the importance of community participation.

