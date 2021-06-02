Tyler Public Library gearing to kickoff 2021 summer reading program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to keep kids motivated to read this summer, the Tyler Public Library will be kicking off their summer reading program on Monday and continue it through the summer. This program could be crucial to keeping students on track following a year of remote learning.

Starting Monday, kids can stop by the Tyler Public Library to register for the summer reading program which consists of a reading challenge and reading events inside and outside in Tyler throughout the summer.

“We’re calling it Library Under the Trees, they’re outdoor storytimes and they’re going to be through all different Tyler parks throughout the city. We have our storytimes returning. Those are our storytimes, in-person here at the library. It’s the first time we’ve had them in over a year so we’re really excited,” said Amy Skipper, Youth Services Librarian.

From fiction, nonfiction and many in between the library has a book for all reading levels to participate in their summer reading challenge. If kids can read 12 hours throughout the summer they will receive prizes.

“There’s been a lot of change, and unfortunately when change happens like that and there’s a lot of transition, or in some cases access to WiFi to be able to do homework or things like that there is some learning loss, just like we see during the summers, which is why we have the summer reading challenge,” Skipper said.

Kristin Omo is a child development specialist at Smith County Champions for Children and said she believes many kids fell behind during remote learning and now is the time to get caught up.

“Because once children are behind, it’s really difficult to get them caught up. So now, this summer is the time that we really need to push reading so that we can get them back up to the level that they need to be,” Omo said.

Andria Horton is the executive director of Smith County Champions for Children and said not only is the reading aspect important, but getting children back into a library is good.

“The public schools offer libraries for our children, perhaps they haven’t been able to quite access those services as well, even throughout the school year,” Horton said. “The library being open, allowing kids to come and check out books allows them to explore those worlds that they have kind of not been exposed to over the last year.”

The library has partnered with Tyler Public Transit from June through August to provide free rides to kids under 18 to the library. All students 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult, adult passes are $1 for a one-way trip or $2 dollars for an all-day pass.

