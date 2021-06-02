Time to slather on your sunscreen (even on the cloudy days)

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This time of year outdoor activities are in full swing. We’re talking lawn work in the front yard, sports at the park, a beach vacation... but no matter what, summer brings sunshine and the heat. That sunshine, although beautiful, also can cause skin damage.

Skin damage is caused by two of the three Ultraviolet wavelengths that our sun emits. Let’s break down the three UV wavelengths and how they affect your skin.

UVA: The longest wavelength in the UV spectrum that penetrates to the deep dermis layer of your skin. These rays can damage the dermis layer and cause DNA damage which leads to aging and wrinkles. UVA rays can even penetrate untreated glass.

UVB: The middle wavelength in the UV spectrum that penetrates to the epidermis layer of your skin. These rays cause sunburn. Since the wavelength is shorter, the radiation can be stopped even by untreated glass. Solar noon (10am to 4PM) is the peak time to get UVB rays

UVC: The shortest wavelength in the UV spectrum that is absorbed by the atmosphere’s Ozone layer. This means you never have to worry about this ray damaging your skin.

UVA and UVB rays are one of the main causes skin cancer. As damaged cells try to heal, new cells replace the damaged ones. When skin cells reproduce abnormally, this could lead to skin cancer. Fortunately, broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30+ helps block both UVA and UVB rays and prevent skin damage. It’s important to take note that UV rays can penetrate clouds and cause a nasty sunburn even though you can’t even see the sun! So make sure, whatever the weather, you protect your skin that always has you covered.

