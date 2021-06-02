Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles due to risk of loose bolts

The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.
The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.(Tesla via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla is recalling about 6,000 vehicles that may have loose brake connections.

The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Affected vehicles may have loose caliper bolts, which can lead to a loss of tire pressure in what Tesla describes as “very rare circumstances.”

There haven’t been any reports of crashes or injuries from the issue.

Tesla says it will inspect any affected vehicle and correct the loose caliper bolts if necessary.

The company says it has also taken action to make sure the bolts do not come loose in new vehicles as they are being assembled.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections administrator accused of giving employees colon cleanser to drink
Big Sandy man killed trying to hold mattress in truck bed
If you have any information on Sam's whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing...
Body found in Jasper motel room may be missing Houston 6-year-old
3 killed including baby in Panola County head-on crash
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers

Latest News

FILE - This April 14, 2016 file photo, show the completed 16th floor of the Ally Detroit...
Ally Bank ends all overdraft fees, first large bank to do so
Interest rates for new undergraduate federal student loans will rise from 2.75% to 3.73% for...
Federal student loan interest rates to increase July 1
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Kentucky Derby win in jeopardy
President Biden condemned efforts to restrict voting in remarks Tuesday.
Biden pushes for US voting rights law as restrictions mount
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’