Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Super1 Foods to open store in Jacksonville, create nearly 150 jobs

The location will be the company's 50th.
The location will be the company's 50th.(super1foods)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Brookshire Grocery Company announced on Tuesday that a Super 1 Foods is planned for the city of Jacksonville.

The company plans to break ground on the store in mid-June. The property address is 921 S. Jackson St.

“We are proud to have served the East Texas community for more than 93 years and excited to serve the city of Jacksonville with our next generation Super 1 Foods store,” said Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO of Brookshire Grocery Company.

The city is just as positive about the store’s planned arrival.

“We are very excited to have the Brookshire Grocery Company join and be part of our community,” said Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham. “Obviously, new businesses coming to our town are always exciting; however, Brookshire Grocery Company has a track record of being an amazing community partner and we are also excited about that aspect of having them here.”

The store will feature a fuel center, a pharmacy with drive-thru window, curbside service, and a full-service coffee bar along with bakery, deli, and meat departments. They will also offer beer, wine, and floral department.

The store will be the company’s fiftieth Super 1 Foods location. They say it will create around 150 jobs in the city.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man in custody after making shooting sounds with skateboard at North Park Mall in Dallas
3 killed including baby in Panola County head-on crash
Big Sandy man killed trying to hold mattress in truck bed
Teen dies after canoe capsizes in Hopkins County
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap

Latest News

Beckville Playground Rebuild
Beckville Playground Rebuild
Poultry Breeding Facility
Poultry Breeding Facility
PATH Evictions
PATH rental assistance
If you have any information on Sam's whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing...
Body found in Jasper motel room may be missing Houston 6-year-old