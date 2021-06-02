Super1 Foods to open store in Jacksonville, create nearly 150 jobs

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Brookshire Grocery Company announced on Tuesday that a Super 1 Foods is planned for the city of Jacksonville.

The company plans to break ground on the store in mid-June. The property address is 921 S. Jackson St.

“We are proud to have served the East Texas community for more than 93 years and excited to serve the city of Jacksonville with our next generation Super 1 Foods store,” said Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO of Brookshire Grocery Company.

The city is just as positive about the store’s planned arrival.

“We are very excited to have the Brookshire Grocery Company join and be part of our community,” said Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham. “Obviously, new businesses coming to our town are always exciting; however, Brookshire Grocery Company has a track record of being an amazing community partner and we are also excited about that aspect of having them here.”

The store will feature a fuel center, a pharmacy with drive-thru window, curbside service, and a full-service coffee bar along with bakery, deli, and meat departments. They will also offer beer, wine, and floral department.

The store will be the company’s fiftieth Super 1 Foods location. They say it will create around 150 jobs in the city.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.