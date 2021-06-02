Smith County judge releases statement on arrest of former elections administrator

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran released the following statement Wednesday afternoon on the arrest of former Smith County Elections Administrator Denise Hernandez.

As County Judge, I do not comment on the substance of pending criminal matters. As is well-known, under the structure of county government, neither the Commissioners Court nor the County Judge in Smith County is involved in criminal investigations or subsequent criminal cases that may arise from those investigations. Those matters are handled by other elected officials, including the law enforcement agency investigating the matter, the District Attorneys’ office, and the assigned criminal trial court. These offices are independent from the other—each performing its statutory and constitutional duties through equal application of the laws of the state of Texas, regardless of the person(s) involved. As County Judge, I have the utmost confidence in these offices, the process, the people of Smith County, and our judicial system to reach an appropriate resolution on this criminal matter as it would any other.

Previous story:

On May 17, 2021, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received information from Smith County Human Resources officials concerning an incident that occurred on April 27, 2021. The alleged incident had taken place in the Smith County Elections Office located in the Smith County Annex Building. This case was assigned to an Investigator with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators made contact with two victims who are employed in the Smith County Elections Office. Both female victims advised that they were each given a cup containing a pink liquid substance by their supervisor, Denise Hernandez, who is the former Elections Administrator for Smith County. Denise informed the employees that the cup contained “Spark” energy drink. At this time both subjects consumed the drink, believing it was as purported by their supervisor.

Shortly thereafter, Denise Hernandez came back and asked both employees if they had finished their drink. She then placed a canister of colon cleanser on the counter and began making fun of them for drinking this product. As a result, both employees suffered pain and discomfort due to ingesting this product. It was also alleged that when the employees returned to work, Denise Hernandez continued to laugh and berate them for drinking the colon cleansing product.

On May 26, 2021, two arrest affidavits were presented to 7th State District Judge Kerry Russell. Judge Russell reviewed each affidavit and issued two warrants on Denise Hernandez for Assault Causes Bodily Injury (Class A Misdemeanor) with a bond of $10,000 on each charge.

On June 1, 2021, Denise Hernandez turned herself in on both warrants and was booked into the Smith County Jail. She was bonded out a short time later.

Previous story: Smith County board accepts resignation, rejects recension for elections administrator

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.