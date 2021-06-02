Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

SFA Football starts summer football camps across the state

SFA football holds first spring practice
SFA football holds first spring practice
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA football staff is putting a lot of miles on their vehicles as they will be traveling all over the state in the next two weeks for football camps.

They will start on Wednesday with various camps in Houston before coming back to Nacogdoches on Friday June 4. After their home date they will hit the road to central Texas. These are the first camps they have held since the pandemic started in March of 2020.

”There is a physical aspect, the speed aspect, a film aspect, an academic aspect,” SFA Head football coach Colby Carthel said. “This is a piece that was missing over the last year and a half. We have a busy schedule. We will be doing about 11 camps over the next 12-13 days so we are all over the state and getting our brand out there with SFA football. Going to the WAC and everything else. That is good byproduct of these camps we are doing. "

Camp details can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections administrator accused of giving employees colon cleanser to drink
If you have any information on Sam's whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing...
Body found in Jasper motel room may be missing Houston 6-year-old
Big Sandy man killed trying to hold mattress in truck bed
3 killed including baby in Panola County head-on crash
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers

Latest News

Former SFA standout Thomas Walkup took part in a special Facebook Live Wednesday with SFA...
Former ‘Jack Thomas Walkup picks up Defensive Player of the Year in top Lithuanian league
SFA football Dead Period
SFA football hits the ground running with NCAA “Dead Period” lifted
Diboll softball
Diboll softball team heading to state
West Sabine
West Sabine’s season ends in 2A state semifinal loss