Police arrest 4 for alleged robberies in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department said four people were arrested and charged for several alleged robberies which occurred on May 25.

According to police, they responded to several back-to-back robbery calls on Tuesday, May 25, beginning at 12:30 a.m.

The first incident was reported in the 1000 block of Louisiana St. and the victims reported that two armed males wearing masks had pistol-whipped them and taken their cell phones and wallets. The victims stated that the males were driving a newer model black Chevrolet Malibu.

Twenty-five minutes later, a shots fired call was received in the Marshall Emergency Communications Center. This call was located in the 1000 block of East Rusk St. and upon their arrival Marshall patrol officers made contact with a witness that stated people had been shooting at each other and running down the street. While officers were still at the scene, a complainant arrived at the Marshall Police Department and stated that she had been giving a friend a ride and that they had stopped at an intersection when two male subjects wearing masks had rushed the vehicle demanding their money and the truck. She stated that she had seen the males get out of a black four door car with Colorado license plates. One of the subjects chambered a round in a pistol and pointed it at her daughter. The complainant stated that she then chambered a round in her pistol and fired one round at the male holding a gun on her daughter when the other male began pistol whipping her male passenger.

Police said at 8:33 a.m. of the same day, an accident was reported in the 1000 block of Poplar St, in the vicinity where the first robbery occurred. The accident involved a black Chevrolet Malibu with Colorado plates. The driver of the vehicle was interviewed by detectives and admitted that he was present for both robberies. He named three other people who were with him during the commission of the robberies and said that the male had a gunshot wound to his arm that happened during the second robbery.

Justin Marable, 31, of Marshall, Justin McCoy, 23, of Marshall, Jessica Marable, 34, of Marshall, and Alize Champion, 21, of Longview were each charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (Aggravated Robbery). Police said warrants were issued for all four and they were all arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail.

