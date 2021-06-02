Part of I-20 to close in Longview for bridge demolition Sunday, Monday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation report Interstate 20 will be closed from 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 7.

Crews will demolish the bridge crossing the interstate at Lansing Switch Road in preparation for its replacement.

Eastbound traffic will exit at Loop 281 and be detoured down FM 968 to FM 450 where they will get back on I-20.

Westbound traffic will exit at FM 450 and be detoured up to US 80 and then to Loop 281 where they will get back on I-20.

Anyone having any questions about the road closure, detour route or repair work can call the Texas Department of Transportation Marshall area office at 903-935-2809 for more information.

