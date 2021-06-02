Nacogdoches begins comprehensive plan with public input

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches is hosting two public forums next week explaining a new city comprehensive plan and downtown master plan. A big undertaking which begins with public input.

City administration, fire protection, streets, business development, and historic preservation. City elements found within one walk around the Nacogdoches square, yet a fraction of what city planner Alaina Chafin must consider when developing a city comprehensive plan and downtown master plan.

“Typically a comprehensive plan can take anywhere from 12 to 18 months just because it is just a time-intensive process,” explained Chafin. “A downtown master plan can take anywhere from 9 to 12 months.”

It all begins with engaging the people the city serves.

“We’re trying to identify those priorities of the different sectors of the community and create a shared vision from that,” said Chafin. “Because you have to identify the vision and goals before you can create the plan.”

The new mayor, Jimmy Mize, has his visions and goals in mind.

“Certainly quality of life is probably the most important thing for me,” said Mize in an April interview. “But that involves economic development, that involves more jobs. It involves better housing.”

On Monday and Tuesday, the public’s role will be fully explained. Public engagement will continue into the fall.

“To educate the community, garner that public input, and try to identify those priorities and long-range goals and objectives,” said Chafin.

It will include neighborhood visits, meeting with churches and civic clubs, involving SFA, and even a booth at the upcoming Blueberry Festival.

The public forums will be on June 7th at 6 p.m. at the downtown Commercial Bank of Texas. And June 8th at 6 p.m. at the C.L. Simon Recreation Center.

