Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Nacogdoches begins comprehensive plan with public input

The City of Nacogdoches will hold a special public forum for input on their developing...
The City of Nacogdoches will hold a special public forum for input on their developing Comprehensive Plan.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches is hosting two public forums next week explaining a new city comprehensive plan and downtown master plan. A big undertaking which begins with public input.

City administration, fire protection, streets, business development, and historic preservation. City elements found within one walk around the Nacogdoches square, yet a fraction of what city planner Alaina Chafin must consider when developing a city comprehensive plan and downtown master plan.

“Typically a comprehensive plan can take anywhere from 12 to 18 months just because it is just a time-intensive process,” explained Chafin. “A downtown master plan can take anywhere from 9 to 12 months.”

It all begins with engaging the people the city serves.

“We’re trying to identify those priorities of the different sectors of the community and create a shared vision from that,” said Chafin. “Because you have to identify the vision and goals before you can create the plan.”

The new mayor, Jimmy Mize, has his visions and goals in mind.

“Certainly quality of life is probably the most important thing for me,” said Mize in an April interview. “But that involves economic development, that involves more jobs. It involves better housing.”

On Monday and Tuesday, the public’s role will be fully explained. Public engagement will continue into the fall.

“To educate the community, garner that public input, and try to identify those priorities and long-range goals and objectives,” said Chafin.

It will include neighborhood visits, meeting with churches and civic clubs, involving SFA, and even a booth at the upcoming Blueberry Festival.

The public forums will be on June 7th at 6 p.m. at the downtown Commercial Bank of Texas. And June 8th at 6 p.m. at the C.L. Simon Recreation Center.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections administrator accused of giving employees colon cleanser to drink
If you have any information on Sam's whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing...
Body found in Jasper motel room may be missing Houston 6-year-old
Big Sandy man killed trying to hold mattress in truck bed
3 killed including baby in Panola County head-on crash
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
East Texas COVID-19 vaccination rate lags behind other areas of state
Starting Monday, kids can stop by the Tyler Public Library to register for the summer reading...
Tyler Public Library gearing to kickoff 2021 summer reading program
WEBXTRA: Sam Rayburn flooding
A look from Chopper 7 at high water issues in Deep East Texas
WEBXTRA: Sam Rayburn flooding
WEBXTRA: Sam Rayburn flooding
Theresa Balboa
Woman charged after child’s body found in Jasper motel room