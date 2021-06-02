Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lettuce grower eyes local site for what could be the world's largest lettuce greenhouse


The company wants to start work this year on a 40-acre advanced greenhouse, which would represent part of an investment totaling more than $110 million.(Revol Greens photo)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – Minnesota-based Revol Greens is eyeing a site in Temple for what could ultimately be the world’s largest lettuce greenhouse, creating 150 jobs with benefits over the next three to four years.

Pending the completion of tax abatement negotiations with Bell County commissioners, the company wants to start work this year on a 40-acre advanced greenhouse, which would represent part of an investment totaling more than $110 million.

Once the four-phase expansion is complete, the company says, the Temple facility is expected to be the largest lettuce greenhouse globally at full build out.”

Revol Greens, which has operations not only in Minnesota, but also in California, is the largest lettuce greenhouse grower in North America.

The company’s products are now available in stores and restaurants across the Midwest.

The Temple facility would be the company’s first southern expansion and would allow Revol Green to expand distribution throughout Central Texas and the South, the

“Revol Greens selected Temple for our new facility in order to expand our production and distribution capabilities,” CEO Mike Wainscott said.

“The Temple greenhouse will produce upwards of 17 million pounds of greens annually upon completion of phase two. Temple’s central location in Texas means our products will reach shelves and tables throughout the southern U.S. efficiently,” he said.

