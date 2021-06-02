Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Ladyjacks bats send Diboll to their first softball state championship game

Diboll Softball
Diboll Softball(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Ladyjacks are heading to the school’ first ever state championship game after 9-3 win over Holliday in the 3A semifinal.

The game was tied until the top of the third inning when Diboll got a big inning. Haley Fuentes got the first RBI knocked in and Skylar Martin followed that up with another RBI. Aleixia Arambula would cap off the inning with the third RBI.

Holliday would eat into the 3-0 deficit with their own run in the third and two more in the fourth.

The scoring frenzy continued in the fifth with Fuentes getting another RBI for Diboll to give the Ladyjacks a 4-3 lead. By the time it was over Holliday was in a 8-3 hole. Skylar Martin gave more insurance to Diboll with her second RBI in the 6th inning.

In the seventh inning Kayla Palomino would strike out two batters before a final pop out would end the game.

Diboll will now face Rains in the championship game on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections administrator accused of giving employees colon cleanser to drink
If you have any information on Sam's whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing...
Body found in Jasper motel room may be missing Houston 6-year-old
Big Sandy man killed trying to hold mattress in truck bed
3 killed including baby in Panola County head-on crash
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers

Latest News

SFA football holds first spring practice
SFA Football starts summer football camps across the state
Former SFA standout Thomas Walkup took part in a special Facebook Live Wednesday with SFA...
Former ‘Jack Thomas Walkup picks up Defensive Player of the Year in top Lithuanian league
SFA football Dead Period
SFA football hits the ground running with NCAA “Dead Period” lifted
Diboll softball
Diboll softball team heading to state