Ladyjacks bats send Diboll to their first softball state championship game

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Ladyjacks are heading to the school’ first ever state championship game after 9-3 win over Holliday in the 3A semifinal.

The game was tied until the top of the third inning when Diboll got a big inning. Haley Fuentes got the first RBI knocked in and Skylar Martin followed that up with another RBI. Aleixia Arambula would cap off the inning with the third RBI.

Holliday would eat into the 3-0 deficit with their own run in the third and two more in the fourth.

The scoring frenzy continued in the fifth with Fuentes getting another RBI for Diboll to give the Ladyjacks a 4-3 lead. By the time it was over Holliday was in a 8-3 hole. Skylar Martin gave more insurance to Diboll with her second RBI in the 6th inning.

In the seventh inning Kayla Palomino would strike out two batters before a final pop out would end the game.

Diboll will now face Rains in the championship game on Thursday at 1 p.m.

