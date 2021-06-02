Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
I-20 road closure west of Longview on Sunday

(Source: KLTV staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas - Interstate 20 will be closed from 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 7, as crews work to demolish the bridge crossing the interstate at Lansing Switch Road in preparation for its replacement. Eastbound traffic will exit at Loop 281 and be detoured down FM 968 to FM 450 where they will get back on I-20. Westbound traffic will exit at FM 450 and be detoured up to US 80 and then to Loop 281 where they will get back on I-20.

The construction schedule and highway closure can change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems.

Anyone having any questions about the road closure, detour route or repair work can call the Texas Department of Transportation Marshall area office at 903-935-2809 for more information.

