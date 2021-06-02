Grand Saline man killed attempting to cross train tracks

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Grand Saline man was struck and killed attempting to cross the train tracks just outside of Grand Saline.

According to a Facebook post by the Grand Saline Sun, Jimmy Don Brittain, 47, of Grand Saline was struck by an eastbound Amtrak train when he was running northbound attempting to cross the tracks near the old rodeo grounds.

Brittain was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Grand Saline Police Department, Grand Saline Fire Department and Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident that reportedly occurred around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Sheriff Steve Hendrix told the Grand Saline Sun there is no ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.