Central Texas man indicted after plastic bag placed over child’s head

Caleob Levalley, 30, is held in lieu of $200,000 bond.
Caleob Levalley, 30, is held in lieu of $200,000 bond.(Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – A Belton man was indicted Wednesday in connection with a disturbance in January that evidently started after a plastic bag was placed over the head of a 4-year-old child.

The child did not require medical treatment, officials said at the time.

Caleob Levalley, 30, is named in an indictment charging aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family or household member by strangulation.

The charges stem from a family disturbance reported at around 9 a.m. on Jan. 30 in the 800 block of North Beal Street during which Levalley was beaten with brass knuckles and a vacuum, authorities said.

The disturbance led to the arrests of three Belton men, but the investigation revealed the attack stemmed from the assault on the child, authorities said.

Levalley remained in the Bell County Jail Wednesday, where he’s held in lieu of $200,000 bond.

