Baylor guard Moon Ursin transfers to LSU

Baylor's Moon Ursin (12) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Baylor's Moon Ursin (12) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)(Brad Tollefson | AP)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor graduate Moon Ursin is heading back to her home state of Louisiana and following Coach Kim Mulkey to LSU.

Ursin entered the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago and all signs pointed towards Louisiana. She made it official on Wednesday afternoon posting a tweet that said “there’s no place like home”.

Ursin, a native of Destrehan, Louisiana, spent four years at Baylor, scoring 777 points and grabbing 437 rebounds in 127 games.

