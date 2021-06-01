West Sabine’s season ends in 2A state semifinal loss

AUSTIN , Texas (KTRE) - The West Sabine Lady Tigers perfect season came to an end in the 2A state semifinal with a 1-0 loss to Crawford.

Angelina College commit Haley Primrose, entered the game with a 21-0 record, walked the first two batters of the game but then the defense recorded three straight outs including a strike out with the two runners in scoring position.

In the bottom of the first, Susan Muncrief recorded the first hit of the game, a double to center. After the hit Primrose was walked but the Lady Tigers could not get any runs to cross the plate.

In the second inning Primrose would strike out the first two batters before Madi Green hit a triple and then Primrose would walk two straight batters to load the bases but a grounder to third would end Crawford’s threat. In the bottom of the second, Faith Hardy would get walked and Selina Sepulvado was hit by a pitch to start the inning but again Crawford is able to get out of the inning without giving up a run.

The third inning was less stressful for fans with both West Sabine and Crawford recording three straight outs to keep the game scoreless. In the fourth inning Primrose struck out the side. The fifth inning was not much different with both teams failing to find the score column.

After Crawford failed to score in the top of the sixth, West Sabine’s Emma Frick would finally get the Lady Tiger’s second hit of the game. West Sabine still could not score with Cora Sepulvado hitting into a double play.

Crawford would break the scoreless tie in the seventh with a RBI triple by Addi Goldenberg. In the bottom of the seventh West Sabine had two runners on but could not answer with a Hallie Hall pop up to left to end the game.

