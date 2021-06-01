WEBXTRA: East Texas community comes together to rebuild playground destroyed by fire

BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - In November, the Beckville community playground burned down due to what is believed to be spontaneous combustion, according to Amy English, the general coordinator of the project. English says the playground was originally built by community members in 2011. She says many of them have returned this week to help with the rebuild.

Construction started Tuesday, and English says they hope to be done by Sunday at 5 p.m.

If you’re interested in volunteering, they start each morning at 8 a.m., and work until 8:00 p.m. The work is separated into different shifts, although volunteers are welcome at any point.

