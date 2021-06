DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Ladyjacks are on the road to the UIL State Softball Tournament for the first time in school history.

The ladies will play Holliday Wednesday in Austin.

The team was given a send-off Tuesday morning where Diboll Mayor Trey Wilkerson read a proclamation honoring the team for their accomplishments.

