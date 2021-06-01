Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Incredible video shows a wild encounter with a bear in a Southern California backyard

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Bradbury, CA - The frightening incident was caught on home surveillance video on Memorial Day.

Hailey Morinico, 17, said she heard the family dogs barking in her backyard and saw a massive bear and her cubs on the wall.

Video shows the bear repeatedly swiping at the family’s dog.

The teen jumped into action, shoving the bear off of the wall and quickly grabbing one of the dogs before running back into the house. Hailey had a small scratch, but she and all of the dogs are okay.

