Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

TJC’s big 6th inning propels the Apaches into NJCAA DIII Championship

TJC Apache Baseball
TJC Apache Baseball(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The TJC Apaches are back in the NJCAA DIII Championship after a 16-1 statement win over No.1 seed Rowan College Gloucester County.

The Apaches posted a 14-run sixth inning in the win. The win will move the Apaches into the championship series. Gloucester will now move to an elimination game Tuesday night at 6 p.m. They will play the winner out of Niagara County or Oakton in an elimination game.

If Tyler can win Wednesday they will win another national title but if they lose they will have another chance on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man in custody after making shooting sounds with skateboard at North Park Mall in Dallas
A driver was arrested after a hit and run incident Saturday night in Naples.
Driver arrested after Morris Co. hit and run leaves victim hospitalized
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Protesters staged a demonstration outside a Nashville, Tennessee, store named Hatwrks after the...
Protest held over Tenn. store’s ‘not vaccinated’ yellow star badges
FILE – This file image shows the Texas State Capitol.
Dems walk, stop Texas GOP’s sweeping voting restrictions

Latest News

Source: KTRE Staff
ETX baseball squads look to claim ticket to state tournament
Lance Berkman
Lance Berkman
Lance Berkman (HBU Athletics)
Former Houston Astro great Lance Berkman hired as next Houston Baptist baseball coach
Field set for 2021 UIL State softball tournament
Field set for 2021 UIL State softball tournament