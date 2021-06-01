Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sen. Bryan Hughes comments on Dems walkout over voting legislation in SB 7

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Texas Democrats staged a walkout in the state House of Representatives Sunday to block passage of SB 7, a controversial voting bill, leaving Republicans with no choice but to abandon their midnight deadline and ending the legislation.

Democrats said they did not agree with Republican efforts nationwide that they say impose stricter election laws.

According to the AP, Gov. Greg Abbott, who had declared new voting laws a priority in Texas, announced in return that he would order a special session to finish the job, calling the failure of the bill “deeply disappointing.” He did not say when he would call lawmakers back to work.

