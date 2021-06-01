Road Construction on US 80 starting Tuesday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Road construction designed to improve safety near the Montessori School begins Tuesday, June 1 on US 80 near Eastman Road.

The project consists of constructing a concrete curb and gutter in key locations in the median, an asphalt overlay, new signs, and striping. Construction will be conducted from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. To reduce conflicting traffic movements in the existing median, the future traffic pattern will be directed east out of the school exit and then allowed to make a U-turn to then travel westbound. The US 80 Improvements Project will cost $1.09 million and the Contractor is Longview Road and Bridge.

Expect lane closures and delays. The anticipated completion date is July 2021.

