Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Road Construction on US 80 starting Tuesday

First Alert Traffic
First Alert Traffic(KLTV/KTRE)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Road construction designed to improve safety near the Montessori School begins Tuesday, June 1 on US 80 near Eastman Road.

The project consists of constructing a concrete curb and gutter in key locations in the median, an asphalt overlay, new signs, and striping. Construction will be conducted from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. To reduce conflicting traffic movements in the existing median, the future traffic pattern will be directed east out of the school exit and then allowed to make a U-turn to then travel westbound. The US 80 Improvements Project will cost $1.09 million and the Contractor is Longview Road and Bridge.

Expect lane closures and delays. The anticipated completion date is July 2021.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man in custody after making shooting sounds with skateboard at North Park Mall in Dallas
Teen dies after canoe capsizes in Hopkins County
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
3 killed including baby in Panola County head-on crash
US 80 road construction to begin Tuesday in Longview

Latest News

In order to meet the increased demand for food assistance over the summer, the East Texas Food...
WebXtra: East Texas Food Bank begins Summer Food Program with modifications due to COVID-19
In order to meet the increased demand for food assistance over the summer, the East Texas Food...
WebXtra: East Texas Food Bank summer food program
Teen shoves bear off wall to save her dogs
WATCH: Incredible video shows a wild encounter with a bear in a Southern California backyard
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with LEDCO CEO Wayne Mansfield about a new company called Aviagen that...
WebXtra: Aviagen brings new poultry breeding business to Longview
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with LEDCO CEO Wayne Mansfield about a new company called Aviagen that...
WebXtra: Aviagen