Pilgrim’s targeted in cyber attack, company says

By Lane Luckie
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A cyber attack will affect operations at the Pilgrim’s plant in Nacogdoches, the chicken producer announced.

On its Facebook page, the company posted Monday night that a weekend cyber attack is impacting IT systems.

“First processing will now work on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 but start time will be 3 hours later than normal start time for first shift. Everyone else will work their normal schedule,” the post stated.

Pilgrim’s said it would provide further updates to workers at its Nacogdoches facility via text message.

Additional details about the cyber attack were not immediately released. It’s unclear whether law enforcement are involved in an investigation.

