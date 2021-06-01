Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Off-duty deputy killed suspect after Houston club shooting

Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.
Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.(Source: KPRC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say an off-duty deputy working security at a Houston nightclub was the one who fatally shot an armed suspect after gunfire at the club left one other person dead and wounded two more people.

Shots were fired at about 1:15 a.m. Monday, and police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was struck several times and is in critical condition while a third person was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Authorities say an off-duty officer fatally shot “an armed suspect” after the shooting.

Police are still investigating whether anyone else fired shots, but police did confirm Monday that the “armed suspect” was among the two dead.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man in custody after making shooting sounds with skateboard at North Park Mall in Dallas
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Teen dies after canoe capsizes in Hopkins County
A driver was arrested after a hit and run incident Saturday night in Naples.
Driver arrested after Morris Co. hit and run leaves victim hospitalized
US 80 road construction to begin Tuesday in Longview

Latest News

Back in March, the chain started a promotion to give away doughnuts to anyone who presented a...
Krispy Kreme gives 1.5 million doughnuts away to vaccinated Americans
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the...
OPEC to increase oil output as global economy recovers
Two days after Debby-Neal Strickland, left, and Jim Strickland, center, were married in...
Woman donates kidney to hubby’s ex-wife days after wedding
When a young woman's health issues made it impossible for her to attend her high school...
Community holds drive-thru celebration for graduate with disabilities
This image released by Red Table Talk shows TV personality Kelly Osbourne, who will appear in...
Kelly Osbourne opens up about drug and alcohol addictions