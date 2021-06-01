NET Health moving COVID-19 vaccine clinics to Broadway location after this week

From the Northeast Texas Public Health District

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - NET Health will hold COVID vaccine clinics at the Harvey Hall Convention Center this Wednesday and Thursday, June 2nd and June 3rd, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and this Friday, June 4th from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Appointments are recommended but not required to receive the J & J vaccine or either dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

As of Monday, June 7th, our central COVID vaccine clinic operation will move to our Immunization Clinic at 815 North Broadway Avenue, located next to the Tyler Municipal Court. Appointments will be required to receive a COVID vaccine at our NET Health Immunizations Clinic starting this Monday, June 7th.

“NET Health is very appreciative to the City of Tyler for providing use of the Harvey Hall Convention Center to administer over 69,000 COVID vaccines since the week after Christmas,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO. Through our collaborative emergency preparedness efforts, northeast Texas communities are safer, healthier, and more resilient than ever.”

NET Health will continue to hold mobile COVID vaccine clinics at community locations throughout the summer in multiple East Texas cities. COVID vaccine clinics being held this week in rural East Texas cities are listed below and are open to anyone above the age of 12, regardless of whether you reside in that city.

“Everyone who still seeks their 1st or 2nd Pfizer vaccine or the one-and-done J & J vaccine at any of our vaccine clinics is asked to make an appointment by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the “Get Vaccinated” link,” continues Roberts. “You can then select an available appointment time. At all of our COVID vaccine clinics being held in various cities from Tuesday, June 1st through Saturday, June 5th, appointments are recommended but not required.”

There is no fee and no associated costs to receive the COVID vaccine. Anyone who has health insurance such as Medicaid or employee-covered health insurance is asked to bring your insurance card with you when you come for your vaccine appointment.

Persons without Internet access can make an appointment by contacting our COVID Call Center at (903) 617 – 6404, Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

For more information, visit the “Get Vaccinated” link at NETHealthCOVID19.org.

https://www.kltv.com/2021/03/18/kltv-ktre-vaccine-tracker-interactive-map/