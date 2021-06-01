Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  This morning’s showers will continue, but gradually decrease through the late morning hours.  A mix of clouds and sun is expected this afternoon with a few more isolated showers and thunderstorms developing.  Mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures in the 60s.  Then, tomorrow looks partly to mostly cloudy, but with only a slight chance for a few showers during the afternoon.  Chances for rain increase again through the end of the week and will be off and on through the weekend.  The good news is that clouds and rain will keep temperatures well below average for this time of the year.  Expect overnight lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man in custody after making shooting sounds with skateboard at North Park Mall in Dallas
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Teen dies after canoe capsizes in Hopkins County
A driver was arrested after a hit and run incident Saturday night in Naples.
Driver arrested after Morris Co. hit and run leaves victim hospitalized
US 80 road construction to begin Tuesday in Longview

Latest News

Heavy rain is creating dangerous flooding conditions in parts of Houston County.
Flash flooding forces road closures, swift water rescue in Houston County
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 6-1-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 6-1-21
Monday Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 5-31-21
Monday Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 5-31-21
Monday Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips