Monday Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Showers and thunderstorms become scattered and die out overnight. The risk to see any severe weather across East Texas is nearly nonexistent at this point in the evening. Flooding will be the primary concern with any isolated showers that stick around as this system has created flooding concerns all along its path this evening. Temperatures starting off tomorrow morning will be in the upper 60s, with wind out of the southeast 5 to 10 mph. We should get a break from the rain for part of tomorrow before more thunderstorms make an appearance in East Texas.

We’ll hold onto the scattered shower/thunderstorm chances for the entire 7 Day Forecast, though there will be breaks in the rain. An additional 2″-3″, maybe more in isolated areas, of rain will be possible this week. Highs each day in the low 80s, with morning temps in the upper 60s. This “copy, paste” forecast is getting old, but the hot and dry summer days will be here soon.

