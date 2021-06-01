Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man, woman die in Cherokee County house fire

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man and a woman died in a house fire on County Road 3102 in Cherokee County Sunday, according to Sheriff Brent Dickson.

On Tuesday, Dickson said the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a structure fire on CR 3102 in Jacksonville. The 911 caller said a mobile home was on fire and that two people were inside.

The Jacksonville Fire Department and the and Earls Chapel Volunteer Fire Department battled the fire. When they got to the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Dickson said that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and State Fire Marshal’s Office were brought in to recover the bodies and further investigate the cause of the fire.

Justice of the Peace Tony Johnson pronounced the two victims dead at the scene, and their bodies were sent to Forensic Medical Management of Tyler for autopsies to be performed.

Dickson said, pending family notification, they are not going to release any names at this time. He added that no foul play is suspected at this time.

