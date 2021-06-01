Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former Panola College AD Jake Davis dies

Jake Davis (Panola College)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - Panola College has announced that former Director of Athletics and former baseball coach Jackie Davis has died.

Davis was the baseball coachfor Panola College from 1981-1996. Once he resigned from that position he became the Athletic Director until he retired in 2000. He became a member of the school’s Hall of Fame in 2008.

“Mr. Davis played professional baseball for a total of eight seasons, including a short time in the Major Leagues with the Philadelphia Phillies,” a statement from the school stated in a Facebook post. “He came to Panola College in 1981, following a nine-year stint at Carthage High School. Throughout his time at Panola College, Mr. Davis compiled a record of 501 wins and 292 losses, eight conference championships and nine trips to the NJCAA regional playoffs. He was selected as the conference Coach of the Year on eight different occasions. Mr. Davis coached seven NJCAA All-Americans, three NJCAA Academic All-Americans and five Major League players. 38 of his players were drafted in the MLB amateur draft and 118 signed with universities all over the United States.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

