Flash flooding forces road closures, swift water rescue in Houston County

Heavy rain is creating dangerous flooding conditions in parts of Houston County.
Heavy rain is creating dangerous flooding conditions in parts of Houston County.(KTRE staff)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Heavy rain overnight Tuesday is creating dangerous flooding conditions along several roadways in Houston County.

The Texas Department of Transportation reported the following high water reports and road closures:

  • US 287 North in several locations
  • US 287 South, two miles from Loop 304 in Crockett
  • FM 238, two miles from US 287 North
  • FM 227 at Bracken and Padro creeks
  • FM 2433

TxDOT says motorists should choose alternate routes until water recedes.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning expiring at 6:45 a.m. for the Grapeland area of Houston County.

Radar estimates show as much as 7 inches of rain have fallen in the area since midnight.

According to the National Weather Service, law enforcement conducted a swift water rescue on FM 228, about 2 miles east of Grapeland, after a car was swept off the roadway.

