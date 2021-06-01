Flash flooding forces road closures, swift water rescue in Houston County
Published: Jun. 1, 2021
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Heavy rain overnight Tuesday is creating dangerous flooding conditions along several roadways in Houston County.
The Texas Department of Transportation reported the following high water reports and road closures:
- US 287 North in several locations
- US 287 South, two miles from Loop 304 in Crockett
- FM 238, two miles from US 287 North
- FM 227 at Bracken and Padro creeks
- FM 2433
TxDOT says motorists should choose alternate routes until water recedes.
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning expiring at 6:45 a.m. for the Grapeland area of Houston County.
Radar estimates show as much as 7 inches of rain have fallen in the area since midnight.
According to the National Weather Service, law enforcement conducted a swift water rescue on FM 228, about 2 miles east of Grapeland, after a car was swept off the roadway.
