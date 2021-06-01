Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few scattered showers and/or thundershowers will be possible each afternoon/evening through Friday with Friday’s chances being just a bit better. As we head into the weekend and early next week, the chances increase to at least 50%. At this time, it doesn’t appear we will see much in the way of severe weather through Friday. Rainfall totals over the next week are expected to be in the 1.00-200″ range over the northern half of East Texas, generally north of Hwy 79 and closer to 2.00″-3.00″ over southern areas. Temperatures are expected to remain fairly mild for the beginning of June with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Today is the beginning of the 2021 Hurricane Season for the Atlantic Basin (Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, Atlantic Ocean) and the forecast is expected to be Above Average once again this year. We will continue to keep up updated on any/all tropical system. Let’s pray that we see fewer in the Gulf of Mexico that we saw last year. More to come.

