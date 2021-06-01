Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
ETX baseball squads look to claim ticket to state tournament

Source: KTRE Staff
By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The High school baseball playoffs are winding down with just eight teams left across the state in each of the UIL’s largest five classifications.

In 1A, Kennard has already secured a spot at the state tournament.

Here is the information for the regional finals involving East Texas teams.

5A Region II

Hallsville vs. Frisco Wakeland

  • Best of three series
  • Game 1: Thursday, June 3 @ Tyler’s Mike Carter Field, 7:30 p.m.
  • Game 2: Friday, June 4 @ DBU, 8  p.m.
  • Game 3: Saturday, June 5 @ DBU, 2 p.m. if needed

4A Region III

Rusk vs Bellville

  • One game playoff
  • Wednesday, June 2 @ Sam Houston State, 7 p.m.

3A Region II

Atlanta vs Gunter

  • Best of three series
  • Game 1: Wednesday June 2, @ Tyler´s Mike Carter Field, 6 p.m.
  • Game 2: Thursday June 3, @ Community HS, 6 P.M.
  • Game 3: Friday June 4, @ Community HS, 6 P.M. if needed

3A Region III

Malakoff vs. Cameron Yoe

  • Best of three series
  • Game 1: Thursday, June 3 @ Whitney HS, 7 p.m.
  • Game 2: Friday, June 4 @ Sam Houston State, 7 p.m.
  • Game 3: Saturday @ Sam Houston State, 2 p.m. if needed

2A Region III

Garrison vs Rivercrest

  • Best of three series @ Marshall HS
  • Game 1: Wednesday, June 2 6PM
  • Game 2: Follows
  • Game 3: Thursday June 3, 8PM if needed

