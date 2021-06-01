Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

East Texas Food Bank launches Summer Feeding Program

Annually, one in four children across 26 counties in East Texas struggle with hunger — that’s...
Annually, one in four children across 26 counties in East Texas struggle with hunger — that’s about 75 thousand children.(East Texas Food Bank | ETFB)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - As the school year comes to a close, the East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) is stepping up to provide an invaluable service for tens of thousands of families across the region.

Beginning on June 1, the Summer Feeding Program launches once again, which helps fill the void left when schools are closed and free meals aren’t necessarily readily available.

According to the Food Bank, annually, one in four children across 26 counties in East Texas struggle with hunger — that’s about 75 thousand children.

Out of an abundance of caution with the pandemic, the meals will be distributed in a drive-thru format. Families do not need to register and no proof of income is required.

The ETFB will have 23 locations across the region where free meals can be grabbed by families. Below is a list of locations:

  • Waskom: Boys and Girls Club of Big Pines (225 School Avenue)
    • June 1 - July 30, Monday - Friday
    • Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.
    • Lunch: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
  • Marshall: Boys and Girls Club of Big Pines (1500 Positive Place)
    • June 1 - August 6, Monday - Friday
    • Breakfast: 8:15 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
    • Lunch: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
  • Marshall: Emmanuel Seventh Day Adventist Church (1101 Indian Springs Drive)
    • June 8 - July 30, Monday - Friday
    • Lunch: 12:15 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
  • Longview: Boys and Girls Club of Big Pines (610 Garfield Drive)
    • June 1 - July 30, Monday - Friday
    • Breakfast: 8:15 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
    • Lunch: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
  • Longview: Boys and Girls Club of Pine Tree (1800 Silver Falls Road)
    • June 1 - July 30, Monday - Friday
    • Breakfast: 8:15 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
    • Lunch: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
  • Kilgore: Boys and Girls Club (724 Harris Street)
    • June 7 - July 30, Monday - Friday
    • Breakfast: 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
    • Lunch: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
  • Mt. Pleasant: Boys and Girls Club of Big Pines (504 Dunn Ave)
    • June 23 - July 30, Monday - Friday
    • Breakfast: 8:15 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
    • Lunch: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
  • Gilmer: Boys and Girls Club of Big Pines (1625 US Highway 271 North)
    • July 19 - July 30, Monday - Friday
    • Breakfast: 8:15 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
    • Lunch: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

The Marshall Independent School District is also sponsoring the Summer Food Service program for all children ages 1 to 18.

All meals are served at no charge.

Below are pickup sites:

  • Marshall High School (1900 Maverick Drive)
    • Monday through Thursday, June 7 to July 1
    • Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.
    • Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Marshall Junior High: 2710 E. Travis Street
    • Monday through Thursday, June 7 to July 1
    • Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. to 8 a.m.
    • Lunch: 11 a.m. to noon
  • Price T. Young: 1501 Sanford Street
    • Monday through Friday: June 7 to July 2
    • Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. to 8 a.m.
    • Lunch: 10:30 a.m. to noon:

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man in custody after making shooting sounds with skateboard at North Park Mall in Dallas
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Teen dies after canoe capsizes in Hopkins County
A driver was arrested after a hit and run incident Saturday night in Naples.
Driver arrested after Morris Co. hit and run leaves victim hospitalized
US 80 road construction to begin Tuesday in Longview

Latest News

Heavy rain is creating dangerous flooding conditions in parts of Houston County.
Flash flooding forces road closures, swift water rescue in Houston County
Closures, delays expected around US 59, Loop 287 road work
A cyber attack will affect operations at the Pilgrim’s plant in Nacogdoches, the chicken...
Pilgrim’s affected by cyber attack on parent company
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers