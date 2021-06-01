Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Deputies: Cows come to the rescue in long Wisconsin chase

A group of cows are credited with stopping a long car chase that began in Barron Co., on May...
A group of cows are credited with stopping a long car chase that began in Barron Co., on May 31, 2021.(Barron Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sure, police K-9 units get a ton of (well-deserved) credit for their law enforcement prowess, but when it comes to ending a long car chase, not much is going to top a herd of cattle.

The Barron Co. Sheriff’s Department thanked its “Bovine Unit” for stopping the pursuit, which lasted approximately 13 miles and stretched from Barron to Cumberland.

Deputies were chasing a Chevrolet Cavalier, the department explained on its Facebook page, when the driver came upon a group of cows standing in front of him.

“That little Cavalier that could during the chase ran out of steam encountering this moooving blockade,” the department wrote, not missing the opportunity for a little cow-pun. “Job well done tonight crew.”

The Sheriff’s Department assisted Barron PD tonight with a pursuit that went approximately 13 miles between Barron and...

Posted by Barron County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

The sheriff’s department did not say what sparked the chase; however, it did note that the driver was taken into custody and spent the night in jail. It added that none of the cows, nor any person was injured in the pursuit.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man in custody after making shooting sounds with skateboard at North Park Mall in Dallas
3 killed including baby in Panola County head-on crash
Big Sandy man killed trying to hold mattress in truck bed
Teen dies after canoe capsizes in Hopkins County
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap

Latest News

Picture by Patsy SmithIn Texas, purple paint means ‘No Trespassing’.
Areas of Wolf Creek Lake closed to public
NOAA's GOES-East satellite captured this image of Hurricane Laura on August 26, 2020 as it...
June 1 marks first day of 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Firefighters were battling a massive fire at a Philadelphia warehouse Sunday.
Man, woman die in Cherokee County house fire
Lufkin police arrested Ernesto Maldonado in connection with the armed robbery of an area game...
Lufkin police arrest Hudson man accused of robbing Golden Dragon game room