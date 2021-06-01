Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Abortion ban ordinance goes into effect in Lubbock

By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The back-and-forth continues on the legality of an ordinance that passed in early May outlawing abortions in Lubbock.

The city’s ban on abortion goes into effect today, Tuesday, June 1. Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit against the city earlier in the month.

It alleges the ban violates the 14th amendment.

In response to that, Texas’ Solicitor General, Judd Stone, has asked a federal judge to throw out that case. Stone sent a letter to federal judge James Hendrix on Monday.

Both Stone and Planned Parenthood are waiting on a ruling from Hendrix over the constitutionality of the Lubbock ordinance.

In the letter, Jones said Lubbock’s ordinance is consistent with state law.

The solicitor general cites Texas’ new Heartbeat Bill the legislature approved recently. That allows cities to impose restrictions on abortions that are more restrictive than that law.

That bill is due to go into effect on Sept. 1. If it does, the bill would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Read Stone’s letter here.

