Veterans, families, community gathers at Tyler Memorial Park and Funeral Home to honor soldiers’ sacrifice

By Erin Wides
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Veterans, families, and the community gathered at Tyler Memorial Park and Funeral Home today to honor those who died during battle.

Rev. Doug Haning, chaplain for the Smith County Sheriff’s Department spoke, as well as Congressman Louie Gohmert and others, music was sung by the East Texas Men in Harmony.

