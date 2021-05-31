US 80 road construction to begin Tuesday in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) reports construction will begin Tuesday, June 1 to construct medians on US 80 just east of Eastman Road.

To reduce conflicting traffic movements in the existing median, the future traffic pattern will be directed east out of the school exit and then allowed to make a U-turn to then travel westbound.

Longview Road and Bridge Contractors’ construction will be conducted from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.

The project is designed to improve safety on US 80 near the Montessori School.

Longview Road and Bridge Contractors will be constructing concrete curb and gutter in key locations, an asphalt overlay, new signs, and striping on US 259 just north of Loop 281.

This, $1.09 million job, will also be conducted at night with work starting after the US 80 project is completed.

