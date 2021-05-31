Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Texas Tech baseball lands the number eight overall seed in the NCAA Baseball Championships

(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Ronald Clark
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite losing the Big 12 Tournament this past weekend, the Red Raiders (36-15, 14-10) were selected to host a regional in Lubbock at Rip Griffin Park. Since Tech was a top eight seed, they will have the opportunity to also host a Super Regional at home.

In their first match-up of the Regional, Texas Tech will face Army (28-23). On the other side of the regional, North Carolina (27-25) will take on UCLA (35-18). The winners of the first two games will face each other in the second game of the regional with that winner pit against the winner of the loser bracket with a fourth game if necessary in the double elimination tournament similar to the Big 12 Tournament.

First pitch for Texas Tech against Army is slated for Friday, June 4th at 11 am on ESPN U.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man in custody after making shooting sounds with skateboard at North Park Mall in Dallas
A driver was arrested after a hit and run incident Saturday night in Naples.
Driver arrested after Morris Co. hit and run leaves victim hospitalized
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Protesters staged a demonstration outside a Nashville, Tennessee, store named Hatwrks after the...
Protest held over Tenn. store’s ‘not vaccinated’ yellow star badges
FILE – This file image shows the Texas State Capitol.
Dems walk, stop Texas GOP’s sweeping voting restrictions

Latest News

TJC Apache Baseball
TJC’s big 6th inning propels the Apaches into NJCAA DIII Championship
Source: KTRE Staff
ETX baseball squads look to claim ticket to state tournament
Lance Berkman
Lance Berkman
Lance Berkman (HBU Athletics)
Former Houston Astro great Lance Berkman hired as next Houston Baptist baseball coach
Texas A&M's Chloe Stepanek trains for the U.S. Olympic Trials.
No Days Off: Aggie swimmers preparing for Olympic Trials