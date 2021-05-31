Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a beautiful and comfortable day with dry conditions for all. Thankfully our Memorial Day isn’t looking too shabby either. We’ll start off in the lower 60s with mostly cloudy skies. We’ll keep the clouds throughout the entire day as temperatures range in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A few spotty showers will be possible in the afternoon, but most of the area will remain dry. Our first real round of rain arrives overnight Monday into early Tuesday as a slow moving cold front feeds showers and isolated storms into the area. We’ll see more scattered rain chances throughout the day on Tuesday as our weak cold front stalls just north of the Red River. This stalled cold front will leave our atmosphere unsettled throughout much of the upcoming workweek, leading to more rounds of showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout parts of each day. Rain chances drop down some for the next weekend but will not drop down to zero. Keep that umbrella close this week, and please remember and take time to respect those who made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as their families.

