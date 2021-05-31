Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man in custody after making shooting sounds with skateboard at North Park Mall in Dallas

Police lights
Police lights(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia says a man was banging his skateboard, appearing to sound like gunshots, and then made a gesture with his hands as if he was shooting a gun. He was taken into custody, according to KDFW.

Videos on social media show people being evacuated from the mall around 1:30 p.m.

<

Witnesses describe a chaotic scene with alarms ringing and authorities telling people to evacuate. Some people were locked down inside stores.

The Dallas Police Department reports on Twitter that no injuries were reported.

