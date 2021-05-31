Man in custody after making shooting sounds with skateboard at North Park Mall in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia says a man was banging his skateboard, appearing to sound like gunshots, and then made a gesture with his hands as if he was shooting a gun. He was taken into custody, according to KDFW.

Videos on social media show people being evacuated from the mall around 1:30 p.m.

@PIODPD heading to a shooting incident at Northpark Mall. Early information is that one person is in custody. No shooting victims located at this time. Stand by for updates. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 31, 2021

Witnesses describe a chaotic scene with alarms ringing and authorities telling people to evacuate. Some people were locked down inside stores.

The Dallas Police Department reports on Twitter that no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.