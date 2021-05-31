Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy conditions will continue for this afternoon into the evening. Shower and thundershower chances increase as we head into the evening hours. Rain is most likely in our western and northwestern areas as a system moving through North and Central Texas makes its way to East Texas. As it does so, the showers should die out, but some of ETX will see rain this evening. A thunderstorm cannot be ruled out as well, there is a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe thunderstorms for parts of East Texas both today and tomorrow.

Temperatures overnight drop down into the upper 60s, and we’ll be looking at highs in the low 80s again for tomorrow. Rain stick round every day in he extended forecast for the next week. While we won’t see nonstop rain, on and off thundershowers/storms will be possible for the week. An additional 2″-3″ of rain possible for the next 7 days.

