Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Kilgore War Veterans Association honors fallen heroes with Memorial Day ceremony

Kilgore residents gathered Monday morning to honor fallen heroes.
Kilgore residents gathered Monday morning to honor fallen heroes.(Arthur Clayborn/KLTV)
By Arthur Clayborn and Blake Holland
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore War Veterans Association hosted a Memorial Day service Monday morning at the Harris Street Veterans Park.

People could be seen sitting in lawn chairs and standing around the Veteran’s Memorial for the ceremony that honored fallen heroes.

The guest speaker for this year’s service was Marine Gunnery Sgt. Bradley Clark. Soloist Mitizi Hartfiel also took part in the service.

Caption

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver was arrested after a hit and run incident Saturday night in Naples.
Driver arrested after Morris Co. hit and run leaves victim hospitalized
Protesters staged a demonstration outside a Nashville, Tennessee, store named Hatwrks after the...
Protest held over Tenn. store’s ‘not vaccinated’ yellow star badges
Mother of 3-year-old who drowned in Chapel Hill pond sentenced to 8-years
Body found in Tyler
Police confirm body found near Tyler railroad tracks
Shooting investigation
Jacksonville police seeking information in afternoon shooting

Latest News

Kilgore Memorial Day Service
US 80 road construction to begin Tuesday in Longview
Memorial Day
East Texans remember fallen service members at Memorial Day services
This photo provided by the Kerr County Sheriff's Office shows Coleman Thomas Blevins.
Man accused of plotting Walmart attack arrested in Texas