Kilgore War Veterans Association honors fallen heroes with Memorial Day ceremony

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore War Veterans Association hosted a Memorial Day service Monday morning at the Harris Street Veterans Park.

People could be seen sitting in lawn chairs and standing around the Veteran’s Memorial for the ceremony that honored fallen heroes.

The guest speaker for this year’s service was Marine Gunnery Sgt. Bradley Clark. Soloist Mitizi Hartfiel also took part in the service.

