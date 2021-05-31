Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Field set for 2021 UIL State softball tournament

By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KTRE/KLTV) - The field is set for the 2021 UIL State Softball tournament June 1-5 at the University of Texas in Austin.

Five East Texas communities will be represented: Hallsville (5A), Bullard (4A), Rains (3A), Diboll (3A) and West Sabine (2A).

For those that cannot make the trip to Austin, all the games will be streamed on the NFHS Network, which will require a subscription.

Here is the schedule for the week.

Tuesday, June 1

1A Semifinals

10:00 a.m. Dodd City (15-3) vs. Bloomburg (12-5)

1:00 p.m. Gail Borden County (14-3) vs. D’Hanis (17-7-1)

2A Semifinals

4:00 p.m. Pineland West Sabine (38-0) vs. Crawford (31-6)

7:00 p.m. Weimar (40-1) vs. Stamford (30-5)

Wednesday, June 2

3A Semifinals

10:00 a.m. Rains (37-1) vs. Bishop (31-3-2)

1:00 p.m. Holliday (38-2) vs. Diboll (33-5)

Conference 1A

4:00 p.m. Final

Conference 2A

7:00 p.m. Final

Thursday, June 3

Conference 3A

1:00 p.m. Final

4A Semifinals

4:00 p.m. Iowa Park (39-1) vs. CC Calallen (32-8)

7:00 p.m. Bullard (32-5) vs. Liberty (31-7)

Friday, June 4

5A Semifinals

10:00 a.m. Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill (40-2) vs. Hallsville (27-6-1)

1:00 p.m. Georgetown (27-5-1) vs. Aledo (28-7)

6A Semifinals

4:00 p.m. Converse Judson (34-2) vs. Rockwall (31-7)

7:00 p.m. Flower Mound (36-3-1) vs. Deer Park (41-8)

Saturday, June 5

Conference 4A, 5A & 6A Finals

1:00 p.m. Conference 4A Final

4:00 p.m. Conference 5A Final

7:00 p.m. Conference 6A Final

